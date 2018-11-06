BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Latest on severe weather in the Deep South (all times local):

7 p.m.

A sheriff's department in central Louisiana says multiple tornadoes have touched down in the parish.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office posted the news on its Twitter feed.

It did not give information about damage reports or injuries.

But the Storm Prediction Center reports at least two homes were damaged in the parish due to a possible tornado and high winds.

The center says a system moving out of eastern Arkansas late Monday will spread across the region during the overnight hours into Tuesday.

The weather service says powerful tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rains are possible overnight from northeastern Louisiana through northern Tennessee. That includes much of northern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama.

9:10 a.m.

Forecasters say there's another threat of severe weather including tornadoes across the southeastern United States.

Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Huntsville in Alabama could see severe weather.

There's a slight risk of severe weather over a wider area that includes Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham. Storms could reach from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

The threat follows severe storms that were blamed for two deaths in the Gulf Coast area last week.