LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the Las Vegas Invitational (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep. The senior topped his previous best of 26 points with an emphatic dunk with 8:27 left for a 73-65 lead.

Roach and North Carolina freshman Coby White went back and forth all game. White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

3:30 p.m.

Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Nevada beat Tulsa 96-86 on Thursday to reach the Las Vegas Invitational title game.

Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts on Friday night. UMass beat Southern Illinois 84-62.

Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Sterling Taplin the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu added 14.

Nevada finally pulled away with about 10 minutes left in the game, building an 80-62 lead with 9:30 left. Tulsa cut it to 88-79 with 3:48 remaining.

___

12:30 p.m.

Luwane Pipkins scored 15 points and UMass scored raced to a 16-2 lead in an 84-62 victory over Southern Illinois on Thursday to reach the Las Vegas Invitational title game.

UMass (4-2) will play No. 6 Nevada on Friday night.

Carl Pierre added 14 points, and Curtis Cobb had 11. The Minutemen made a season-high 15 three pointers, one shy of the school record.

Eric McGill led Southern Illinois (2-3) with 18 points, and Kavion Pippen added 12.

__

