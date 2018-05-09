KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Latest on Malaysia's election (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has called the election campaign "quite vicious" after casting his vote in the coastal city of Pekan.

Najib showed reporters a finger stained in purple ink after voting and then greeted supporters.

Najib's ruling coalition is facing a strong challenge from an opposition alliance led by his former mentor, 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, who was Malaysia's prime minister for 22 years until 2003. Voters have been angered by a corruption scandal at a state investment fund set up Najib and increased taxation.

Najib said the campaign was "quite vicious in the content of the personal attacks which doesn't reflect a mature democracy."

He urged Malaysians to vote based on facts. He said, "It must be based on facts, it must be based on policy, it must be based on who can execute the best plan for the nation and for the people."

___

8:30 a.m.

Long lines are forming at polling booths in Kuala Lumpur and other cities as voting begins in Malaysia's general election.

The election pits an opposition led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad against the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose image has been sullied by corruption allegations and an unpopular goods and services tax.

Morning newspaper headlines focused on Najib's election eve promises of tax exemptions for young people, extra public holidays and a five-day break from road tolls if his coalition wins.

Analysts say the ruling National Front, in power since independence from Britain in 1957, might lose the popular vote for a second consecutive election. But it could still win a majority of seats in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, its traditional supporters.