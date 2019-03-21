NEW YORK — The Latest on Levi Strauss & Co.'s initial public offering (all times local):
___
8:50 a.m.
The New York Stock Exchange community, including more than 300 traders, is suspending its "no jeans allowed" policy on Thursday to celebrate Levi Strauss returning to the public markets. More than 120 employees from Levi's global offices including its CEO Chip Bergh are taking part in the event and are wearing jeans and donning white T-shirt with the company's red bat wing logo.
