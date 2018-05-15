MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the oral arguments before the state Supreme Court over whether Attorney General Brad Schimel can represent state schools Superintendent Tony Evers in a dispute over Evers' authority (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Wisconsin schools Superintendent Tony Evers' attorneys are trying to persuade the state Supreme Court to let them defend their boss in a dispute over the extent of his powers rather than Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit directly with the high court last year arguing Evers is writing regulations without permission from Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration. Walker has ordered Schimel to represent Evers even though Schimel agrees with WILL.

Evers attorney Ben Jones told the justices during oral arguments Tuesday that the superintendent can direct the attorney general in litigation where the governor has appointed him as counsel.

Department of Justice Solicitor General Misha Tseytlin (MEE'-sha TEST'-in) countered the attorney general has the right to decide what's best for the state in litigation where he's appointed and Jones can't point to any statutes that support his argument.

Evers is one of nine Democrats raising money to challenge Walker in November's elections.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the representation issue Tuesday morning. The court wasn't expected to hear arguments on the merits of the case.