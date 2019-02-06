BOSTON — The Latest on the Massachusetts high court ruling in the texting suicide case (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Lawyers for a woman who as a teenager encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself say they will consider appealing her involuntary manslaughter conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorneys for 22-year-old Michelle Carter say in an email Wednesday they are disappointed Massachusetts' highest court upheld her conviction in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III.

Carter's lawyers say they continue to believe Carter didn't cause Roy's death. They say they will examine all legal options, including a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but has remained free while she pursues her appeals.

Her case drew international attention due to the thorny legal questions and the insistent tone of her text messages to Roy.

10:15 a.m.

Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself through dozens of text messages.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday that the evidence proved Michelle Carter's conduct caused the suicide of Conrad Roy III in 2014.

A lower court judge said Carter caused Roy's death when she told him to get back in a truck filled with toxic gas. Carter was sentenced to 15 months in jail, but has remained free while she pursues her appeals.

Her lawyers argued Carter didn't force Roy to take his own life and that there wasn't sufficient evidence she told him to get back into the truck.

Prosecutors said Carter could have stopped Roy but instead pushed him to go through with his plan.