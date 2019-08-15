MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in all state parks and forests (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Insect repellent would have to be sold at all Wisconsin state parks and forests under a bill moving through the Legislature.

The proposal heard Thursday by an Assembly committee is designed to help alleviate nature lovers' fears of contracting Lyme disease.

The measure is part of a bipartisan effort to prevent Lyme disease. According to state health officials, the average number of Lyme disease cases in Wisconsin has more than doubled over the last decade.

Other bills would require the DNR to post signs warning of Lyme disease in every state park, state trail and state forest and create a committee to study tick-borne diseases. A third proposal would require the DNR to include information on Lyme disease in state park brochures as well as launch a public awareness campaign annually.

___

10:35 a.m.

A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would require the state Department of Natural Resources to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.

The bill is part of a package of legislation Republican Rep. Jeff Mursau has introduced in an effort to prevent Lyme disease. The Assembly Committee on Environment is set to hold a public hearing on the measure Thursday.

According to a DNR fiscal estimate, only five out of 64 state parks and forests offer anything for sale currently. It would cost about $15,000 to create a system to sell repellent at the remaining 59 properties.

DNR officials anticipate spending $20,000 annually on repellent purchases. They expect sales revenue would cover ongoing costs.