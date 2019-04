WASHINGTON — The Latest on the House Judiciary Committee hearing on white nationalism and social media (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The chat on a YouTube livestream of a Congressional hearing on white nationalism was disabled after racist and anti-Semitic comments were posted.

The chat was turned off about 30 minutes after the House Judiciary committee hearing began. The chat, which allows users to post public comments in real-time, quickly descended into targeted attacks.

A YouTube spokesman said the comments were disabled because of hateful comments.

The Congressional committee is holding a hearing about the spread of white nationalism and hate crimes in the U.S. Google and Facebook representatives are testifying along with human rights leaders.

____

10:45 a.m.

A Congressional committee hearing on white nationalism has begun with statements criticizing the spread of hate crimes in the U.S. and social media's role in the spread.

The House Judiciary committee is hearing from Facebook and Google executives, as well as human rights leaders, about the spread of hate crimes and white nationalism in the U.S.

The hearing room and the hallway outside were thronged with young people, some wearing T-shirts with names of people said to have been victims of hate crimes.

Mohammad Abu-Salha, whose two daughters and son-in-law were shot and killed in a hate crime in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2015, tells lawmakers that the government must stand up against bigotry and social media companies must stop "providing platforms and safe haven" for hate groups.