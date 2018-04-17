COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on Dennis Kucinich's financial disclosure reporting (all times local):

5 p.m.

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) has reported 2017 speaking income from a group with sympathies toward the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate reported Tuesday earning $20,000 for a speech last year from the Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees. Business filings list the group as a parent organization to the pro-Assad Syrian Solidarity Movement.

The U.S. and its allies last week attacked Syrian stores of chemical weapons that it believed Assad had been using on his people.

On its website, the Syrian Solidarity Movement criticizes what it characterizes as a "false western narrative about Syria" and praises Assad's government.

Kucinich reported the income as part of an amended ethics filing.

His campaign spokesman said he spoke at the association's peace conference.

___

1:13 p.m.

Ohio ethics officials have asked former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich), a Democratic candidate for governor, to provide missing information from his state financial disclosure statement about groups that paid him to speak last year.

The Ohio Ethics Commission's request came Monday, the same day a separate complaint about Kucinich's filing was mailed to the Ethics Commission by a backer of Democratic rival Richard Cordray.

Warren City Law Director Gregory Hicks' complaint questioned Kucinich's listing "paid speeches" as a revenue source without specifying who paid him.

Hicks suggested in an interview that the omissions were meant to hide Kucinich's affiliations that might hurt him with voters.

Kucinich's campaign said that wasn't the case. A spokesman said details about paid speeches requested by the commission would be submitted Tuesday.