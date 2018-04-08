NEW YORK — The Latest on the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is trying to de-escalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity that began over a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent.

Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the "vitriol" of their spat. He says such animosity is "harmful to our country."

On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs throughout the week.

Kimmel says he apologizes "to those who took offense." He says he hopes Hannity will "continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies."

Hannity says he'll address Kimmel's statement on Monday.

___

3:40 p.m.

Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about first lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Kimmel says in a Twitter post made Sunday his exchanges with Hannity have been fun but he doesn't want to add to the "vitriol" of their spat. He says such animosity is "harmful to our country."

On ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady's reading of a children's book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia.

Hannity took exception. The two exchanged barbs through the week.

Kimmel says he hopes Hannity will "continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies."

Hannity says he'll address Kimmel's statement on his Monday show.