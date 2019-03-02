DONG DANG, Vietnam — The Latest on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's departure from Vietnam (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has boarded his private train at the Vietnam-China border, ending a trip that saw a summit breakdown with President Donald Trump.

He spent his last day in Hanoi on Saturday laying large red-and-yellow wreaths at a war memorial and at the mausoleum of national hero Ho Chi Minh. His official visit was meant to cement his image as a confident world leader.

He solemnly participated in the wreath-laying ceremonies under an overcast sky, surrounded by Vietnamese soldiers in crisp white uniforms and his own entourage of top North Korean officials. Kim's private train will take him on a 60-plus-hour trip through China and back home to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.