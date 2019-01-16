NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on the extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to address the nation this morning about the extremist attack on a luxury hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday afternoon.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebel group, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the attack, which started with multiple suicide car bombs which breeched the security gates of the complex and then was followed by an invasion of at least four armed men.