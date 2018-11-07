ATLANTA — The Latest on the race for Georgia governor (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia secretary of state's office says a lawsuit seeking to keep Secretary of State Brian Kemp from further presiding over the midterm elections is a "twelfth-hour stunt."

Kemp is Georgia's top elections official and the Republican candidate for governor.

Nonprofit Protect Democracy said in a news release that the lawsuit was filed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It seeks to keep him from being involved in counting votes, certifying results or any runoff or recount.

The lawsuit says that Kemp presiding over an election in which he is a candidate "violates a basic notion of fairness."

Secretary of state's office spokeswoman Candice Broce said in an email that Kemp has been notified of the lawsuit. She said it won't keep the office from fulfilling its responsibilities.

___

4:15 a.m.

Republican nominee for Georgia governor Brian Kemp says he is "confident victory is near" but is waiting on final results in the close race.

Kemp told supporters at his election party Tuesday night that "the math is on our side to win this election" but stopped short of claiming victory.

Earlier, opponent Stacey Abrams implied that a runoff is likely in the election. The Democrat told supporters they would "have a chance to do a do-over."

The Associated Press has not called the race.

Kemp has a narrow lead in the vote count but the race could still go to a runoff. In Georgia, a race goes to an automatic runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.