WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
10:10 p.m.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he would have shaken the hand of a man whose daughter was killed in a Florida high school shooting if he had known who the man was.
A photo of Kavanaugh appearing to refuse to shake Fred Guttenberg's outstretched hand last week went viral.
Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee he assumed the man who approached him was a protester. He says if he had known who Guttenberg was, "I would have shaken his hand, talked to him, and expressed my sympathy. And I would have listened to him."
Asked by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal whether he asked police to intervene when Guttenberg approached, Kavanaugh wrote, "No."
Kavanagh's explanation was part of a 263-page response late Wednesday to some 1,287 written questions from senators.
