HENNIKER, N.H. — The Latest on Ohio Gov. John Kasich's presentation at the President's Speaker Series at New England College (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he doesn't know if he'll run again for the White House.

The 2016 Republican presidential candidate, speaking at New England College in New Hampshire Tuesday night, is in his last year as governor and says he must finish that first. He's term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

But the former congressman, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican detractors, says he's "trying to be a voice that brings about stability and objectivity in our country."

Kasich focused his presidential campaign's efforts in New Hampshire and came in second to Trump in the state's 2016 primary.

Another potential 2020 presidential contender also was in the Granite State on Tuesday. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, spoke at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

___

12:21 a.m.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has restored Ohio's membership in the National Governors Association as he seeks to shore up credibility for bipartisan deal-making that could bolster a 2020 bid for president.

An invoice produced in response to a public records request shows Ohio rejoined the bipartisan policy group in January for the first time in eight years. Kasich withdrew Ohio from the group in 2011, citing budget concerns.

The $88,000 membership renewal came about a month after The Associated Press sought records on Ohio's membership status and amid Kasich's negotiations with governors of both parties on compromises on issues, including health care, immigration and guns.

A spokesman cited Kasich's "great working relationship and friendship" with the association's chairman, Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, as important to the renewal.