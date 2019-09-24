SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Latest on Karen (all times local):

6:10 a.m.

Karen regained tropical storm strength as it swirled toward Puerto Rico, where it's expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds.

The storm's maximum sustained winds increased early Tuesday to near 40 mph (65 kph) with additional strengthening expected during the next two days.

Karen is centered about 110 miles (180 kilometers) south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving north near 7 mph (11 kph).

Schools and government offices were already ordered closed in Puerto Rico as well as in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, with officials warning people to stay indoors.