TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on developments surrounding a state audit of a Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide in 2016 (all times local):

10 p.m.

A Kansas water park where a boy died on a waterslide in 2016 says it will open for its season Friday operating six attractions while keeping another 11 rides closed following a state audit.

The Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, said in a posting Thursday night on its Facebook page that it is opening rides Friday that were not specifically mentioned in the Kansas Department of Labor audit released earlier this week.

The park said it is confident its rides are safe and it has addressed the bulk of the issues raised in the audit, which mostly involved record keeping and safety signs.

But it said it is keeping the 11 rides mentioned in the audit closed until state and local officials and others can finish "their process."

___

10:57 a.m.

A Kansas water park where a boy was killed on a waterslide says it won't open this season until it resolves issues raised by a state audit but that it thinks the audit was "malicious."

Attorneys for the company that operates the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, say in a Wednesday letter to the Kansas Department of Labor that although the park won't open until the audit's points are addressed, they think the audit should be withdrawn.

A recent inspection turned up 11 violations, mostly involving record-keeping and safety signs.

The park is scheduled to open for the season on Friday.

The department said Thursday that it was preparing a response.