TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on the unsettled Republican primary race between Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says he's "not entirely" comfortable with the vote-counting process in his still-unsettled Republican primary race with Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Colyer said Friday on Fox News that he wants to make sure every legitimate vote is counted. Kobach led by 121 votes out of more than 311,000, with perhaps several thousand votes uncounted.

Kobach promised Thursday night that he would remove himself from further counting but said the move would be "symbolic" because counties do the actual work.

He did so after Colyer demanded in a letter that he stop advising county election officials. Colyer told Fox News that he believes Kobach has advised them not to count some ballots that should be counted.

Kobach's office has not responded to those allegations.

___

9:25 a.m.

An aide to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says Secretary of State Kris Kobach's promise to remove himself from further counting in their contested Republican primary race is not enough.

Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr on Friday reiterated the governor's demand that Kobach stop advising county election officials on handling perhaps several thousand as-yet uncounted ballots in the governor's race.

Kobach led by 121 votes out of more than 311,000 cast after discrepancies were found Thursday between two counties' totals and those reported on the secretary of state's website.

The secretary of state advises counties, which handle actual counting. Kobach noted that Thursday night on CNN but said he would stay out of further counting because of Colyer's demand in a letter Thursday.

But Marr says Colyer wants Kobach to step aside from "his actual" advising role.