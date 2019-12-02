WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments about a New York City gun ordinance (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The Supreme Court is trying to figure out whether to dismiss its first case about guns rights in nearly 10 years.

The justices heard arguments in a dispute over New York City restrictions on transporting licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits. New York dropped its transport ban after the high court decided in January to hear the case.

A key issue in determining whether anything is left of the case brought by the National Rifle Association's New York affiliate and three city residents is whether people would be held accountable for violations of the now-rescinded regulation.

Chief Justice John Roberts sought assurances from the city's lawyer that New York police would not refuse to issue gun licenses to people who have may have violated the old law.