WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments in a closely watched case on double jeopardy (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a constitutional rule that allows state and federal governments to prosecute someone for the same crime.

Several justices are saying in arguments Thursday that they are reluctant to upset the long-standing rule that provides an exception to the Constitution's ban on trying someone twice for the same offense.

The court is considering the case of federal prison inmate Terance Gamble. He was prosecuted by Alabama and the federal government for having a gun after an earlier conviction for robbery.

A ruling for Gamble could have a spillover effect on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But that issue did not come up at all in Thursday's arguments.