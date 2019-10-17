CLEVELAND — The Latest on a federal trial over the toll of opioids (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Jury selection for a federal trial on the toll of opioids has resumed even as major drug distributors and manufacturers press for a settlement of the lawsuit and more than 2,000 others.

For the second day in a row Thursday, the judge overseeing the case in Cleveland denied requests from defense lawyers to delay the trial and forged ahead with jury selection.

The latest motion to push back the trial came because of fears the jury pool could be tainted by reports that five companies had in place a structure for a settlement that could be worth $50 billion over time.

Arguments on the claims brought by Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties are scheduled to start Monday.