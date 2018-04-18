TUCSON, Ariz. — The Latest on jury deliberations in the case of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial in a fatal cross-border shooting. (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Jurors in the case of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial in the fatal cross-border shooting of a teenage rock-thrower have started a second day of deliberations.

Members of the panel returned Wednesday to the room where they have been considering the case against Agent Lonnie Swartz, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez.

The prosecution argued during the monthlong trial that Swartz used an unreasonable amount of force in responding to rock throwing when he shot across the border from Nogales, Arizona, and into Mexico.

The defense has countered that Swartz shot in self-defense.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins has told the jury it can also consider the lesser charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

___

2 a.m.

Jurors deliberating the fate of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial for murder in the cross-border shooting of a rock-throwing teenager are expected back at a federal courthouse in Arizona after a first full day of deliberations ended without a verdict.

The jury in the case against agent Lonnie Swartz is to meet again Wednesday morning. The panel Tuesday listened to a read-back of the agent's testimony about being targeted by rock throwers at least six times.

Swartz is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. But District Judge Raner Collins has told jurors they may also consider the charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter if they have difficulty reaching a verdict for the more serious crime.

The agent has pleaded not guilty.