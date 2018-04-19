PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on adult film star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has set a hearing to determine whether there should be a stay in the case of a porn actress who claims she had sex with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Otero's order schedules a hearing for Friday morning.

Stormy Daniels has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss the alleged relationship, which Trump denies.

She argues it isn't valid because Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen asked the court to delay the civil case after his office and residence were raided by the FBI. Federal prosecutors in New York say they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.

Daniels' attorney has objected to the delay.

___

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a porn actress is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years ago.

The sketch depicts a white male in his 30s or 40s and carries a description of him as "lean but fit." Actress Stormy Daniels says it's the man who menaced her and her young daughter and warned her in 2011 to stay quiet.

Trump's having none of it: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he's increased a $100,000 reward to $131,000 for information leading to the man's identification.