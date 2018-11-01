TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on the legal battle over the Kansas town of Dodge City having only one polling site (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A federal judge has not ruled on whether a western Kansas county elections official must open a second polling site for Dodge City after moving the only site to a new location outside of town.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree had a hearing Thursday on a request from the American Civil Liberties Union for an order directing Ford County Clerk Deborah Cox to open both the old and new polling sites Tuesday.

The ACLU contends the move makes it more difficult for the city's mostly Hispanic population to vote.

Cox testified that she moved the polling place because of a planned construction project at the old site that has yet to start. The two sites are nearly 4 miles apart.

Crabtree said he would rule soon.