HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on former UConn basketball coast Kevin Ollie's $10 million dispute with the school over his firing (all times local):

1 p.m.

A federal judge in Connecticut has heard arguments in former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie's $10 million dispute with the school over his firing.

Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport on Friday did not immediately rule on Ollie's motion to allow him to move forward with a racial discrimination complaint against the school without jeopardizing his right to an arbitration hearing over his firing last year.

UConn has refused to waive a clause in its contract with Ollie's union that could void arbitration if Ollie files a discrimination complaint with a state or federal panel.

The university fired Ollie last March, citing NCAA recruiting violations.

Ollie, who is black, alleges he was treated differently than former coach Jim Calhoun, who is white and wasn't fired after being penalized for recruiting violations.

____

2:21 a.m.

Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie has brought his $10 million dispute with the school over his firing to both state and federal court.

A hearing is scheduled Friday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on a motion that would allow Ollie to move forward with a racial discrimination complaint against the school without jeopardizing his right to an arbitration hearing over his firing last year.

UConn has refused to waive a clause in its contract with Ollie's union that could void arbitration if Ollie seeks to address the issue in another forum, including court.

Ollie's lawyer, Jaques Parenteau, also filed motion Thursday in state Superior Court seeking an order that would allow him to depose out-of-state witnesses in the arbitration case, something that could extend that process by months, barring a settlement.