WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on a defense request to bar victim impact statements from Somali immigrants whose mosque and apartment complex was targeted (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A federal judge says he won't immediately decide whether to allow testimony from Somali immigrants at the sentencing hearing for three men convicted of plotting to bomb a mosque and a Kansas apartment complex where the immigrants lived.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said during a court hearing Monday that he couldn't recall ever denying someone the right to be heard. He said he'd issue a decision later.

A defense attorney argued that no one was harmed by the plot and questions the accuracy of the testimony translation. A prosecutor says harm to the community should be considered during sentencing.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen were convicted of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiring to violate civil rights. Their attorneys have asked that the Somalis' victim impact statements be barred.

___

12:01 a.m.

