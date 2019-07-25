SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on North Korea firing short-range missiles into the sea (all times local):
10 a.m.
Japan's Defense Ministry says it has not found any flying objects reaching the Japanese territory or its 200-mile exclusive economic zone from the North Korean launch of two short-range missiles.
The ministry has not detected signs that Thursday morning's missile launches posed any immediate threat to Japan's national security.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles fired from around the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan flew about 430 kilometers (270 miles) before landing in the waters off the country's east coast.
