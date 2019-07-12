SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on a trade spat between South Korea and Japan (all times local):

3 p.m.

Japanese and South Korean officials are meeting in Tokyo to discuss Japan's tightening of controls on high-tech exports, a step that further strained relations between the two sides.

Friday's meeting is the first since Japan last week tightened the approval process for Japanese sensitive materials shipments to South Korean companies, citing inadequate management but without citing specific cases.

Japan also cited the absence of talks between the trade authorities, lack of trust and security risks while suggesting illegal transfers to North Korea. South Korea denies the allegations.

Japan's curbs are a blow to South Korea, as the world's biggest supplier of computer chips and displays used in TVs and smartphones needs the chemicals.

South Korea has sought Washington's help. Seoul sees Japan's curbs as retaliation for disputes over former Korean wartime labor.