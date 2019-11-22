SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on the dispute between South Korea and Japan (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Japan says it will resume export control talks with South Korea after Seoul notified Tokyo that it will drop action against it at WTO.

Japan's Trade Ministry made the announcement Friday.

The measures appear to serve both sides after South Korea announced earlier Friday it will continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan it previously decided to terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade.

Japan has imposed curbs on the export of sensitive materials that are crucial for South Korea's industries. South Korea says that was in retaliation for its court rulings that demanded compensation from Japanese companies for forced labor during Japan's occupation in World War II.