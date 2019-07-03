BRUSSELS — The Latest on key appointments at the European Union (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

David-Maria Sassoli, an Italian member of the Socialists & Democrats bloc at the European Parliament, fell just short of an absolute majority in the first round of voting to become the next president of the legislature.

In a vote among legislators, Sassoli received 325 votes, 7 shy of an absolute majority. Conservative Jan Zahradil of the Czech Republic got 162 votes, while German Greens leader Ska Keller received 133 and the Spanish left-wing candidateSira Rego won the support of just 42.

All four will contest a second round later Wednesday, and Sassoli remains a hot favorite to win.

Appointing a new parliamentary president willcomplete the bloc's drawn-out appointment process for its top jobs.