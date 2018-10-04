MARSEILLE, France — The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

An Italian-flagged rescue ship has set sail for the deadly migrant smuggling route in the central Mediterranean Sea in the face of political moves by Italy's populist government to shut down such operations.

The Mare Jonio, a former tug boat, has departed from the Sicilian port of Augusta.

The Mediterranea humanitarian group bought and equipped the 37-meter-long (120-foot-long) ship.

Lawmaker Nicola Fratoianni, whose party backs the project, said the humanitarian operation wasn't merely a provocation against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's refusal to allow rescue ships to dock in Italy.

He called it "a real rescue operation to fill the lack of rescue assets in the Mediterranean Sea."