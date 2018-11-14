JERUSALEM — The Latest on the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers (all times local):
Noon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza's militant Hamas rulers "begged for a cease-fire and they know why."
His comments Wednesday at a memorial service for Israel's first leader, David Ben-Gurion, were his first since the two sides ended their most intense round of fighting since a 50-day war in 2014.
Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.
Netanyahu has come under heavy political pressure for not delivering a more decisive blow against Hamas. He responded that "leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing."
10:00 a.m.
The Israeli military says it has shot at and captured a Palestinian who approached the Gaza perimeter fence and hurled grenades into Israel.
Wednesday's incident marked the first unrest since Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza accepted an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end two days of intense fighting with Israel that had pushed the sworn enemies to the brink of another war.
The military says it spotted the assailant with a knife and wire cutters. The grenades he hurled failed to explode.
The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while it carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.
