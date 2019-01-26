BRUMADINHO, Brazil — The Latest on the mining dam collapse in Brazil (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Israel says it's sending a mission to Brazil to help in rescue operations and provide aid after the collapse of a dam holding back mining waste.

A statement Saturday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the mission will leave within 24 hours.

Netanyahu made the help offer during a call with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been an enthusiastic ally of Israel.