BRUMADINHO, Brazil — The Latest on the mining dam collapse in Brazil (all times local):
4:25 p.m.
Israel says it's sending a mission to Brazil to help in rescue operations and provide aid after the collapse of a dam holding back mining waste.
A statement Saturday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says the mission will leave within 24 hours.
Netanyahu made the help offer during a call with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been an enthusiastic ally of Israel.
