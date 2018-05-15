GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Latest on developments at the Gaza border (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

The Israeli military says its aircraft have struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to mass border protests.

The military says Tuesday it struck 11 "terror targets" in a Hamas military compound. Tanks targeted another two Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip.

The military says that protesters used 10 explosive devices and firebombs against troops and that shots were fired at soldiers positioned along the border. While there was no breach of the border fence, the military says many protesters attempted to enter Israel.

Israeli fire killed 58 Palestinians in Monday's protest. On Tuesday, Palestinians mark the 70th anniversary of their uprooting during the war surrounding Israel's creation, known as their "nakba," or catastrophe

___

8:45 a.m.

Palestinians will be burying their dead Tuesday after 58 people were killed by Israel during Gaza border protests.

Khaled Batch, the head of the grassroots organizing committee of the protests, says Tuesday will be a day for funerals, suggesting there were no plans for border marches. Israeli media reported some tents where protesters have been gathering have been taken down at the border.

Tuesday is what Palestinians call their "nakba" anniversary, or catastrophe marking the creation of Israel 70 years ago.

Gaza health officials say the Palestinian death toll from a day of mass border protests Monday has risen to 58, including 57 people killed by Israeli fire and a baby who died from tear gas inhalation.