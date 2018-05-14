BAGHDAD — The latest on Iraq's national elections (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

Iraq's national elections commission says Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has taken the largest share of votes in the province that includes the formerly Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

It is the only province so far to give a plurality of votes to al-Abadi, who has performed poorly in this year's parliamentary elections. The elections were held Saturday, with low turnout.

Nineveh is Iraq's second largest province after Baghdad, which went to a list organized by the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr said in Tweet he was open to forming a coalition with al-Abadi to form a new government for Iraq.

Al-Sadr's list is leading the popular vote count, followed by a list linked to Iraq's predominantly Shiite paramilitary forces that fought alongside Iraq's army in the war against IS militants.

The elections commission has announced results from 16 of Iraq's 19 provinces. It says it will announce the remaining results Tuesday.