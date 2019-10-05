BAGHDAD — The Latest on anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Iraqi officials say one person has been killed and 17 injured as security forces fired on anti-government protesters to disperse renewed demonstrations in the capital Baghdad.

The protests Saturday come after a two-day around-the-clock curfew has been lifted. They also come as Iraqi religious leaders appealed for calm and while politicians scramble to contain the unprecedented popular expression of anger.

Since the start of the protests Tuesday, security forces have responded with live ammunition and tear gas, leaving at least 65 people killed in Baghdad and other southern cities.

Health and police officials said a protester was killed in Zafaraniya in south Baghdad, and 13 were injured. In central Baghdad, four protesters were wounded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to brief reporters.

The spontaneous rallies are the most serious challenge since the defeat of the Islamic State two years ago. The protesters want jobs, and an end to corruption in the oil-rich country.

— By Sarah El Deeb.

___

12:10 p.m.

Iraqi authorities have lifted a curfew in the capital, Baghdad, two days after imposing the measure in an attempt to quell anti-government demonstrations.

Officials say Saturday at least 22 protesters were killed in the previous day's clashes between thousands of protesters and security forces. It was the deadliest day of violence so far in the capital, and brings the national death toll since the unrest erupted Tuesday to 64.

Security remains heavily deployed but streets and main squares are open to traffic after curfew was lifted at 5 a.m. local time. Municipal workers were clearing the streets of the bullets and debris left behind by the latest confrontations.

The violence came despite calls from Iraq's top Shiite cleric for calm. Parliament is to convene Saturday to discuss protesters' demands.