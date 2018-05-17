CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on Venezuela's presidential election campaign (all times local):

Families are gathered outside the Venezuelan intelligence police headquarters, demanding answers a day after inmates held there posted urgent pleas for help online.

Caracas resident Yesabel Brito was among the angry crowd Thursday pacing outside the building known as the Helicoide. She said officials would tell her nothing about her brother inside.

Unrest in the Caracas jail comes days before Sunday's presidential elections.

The Helicoide also holds Utah's Joshua Holt, jailed for two years without trial. Posts from Holt and other inmates say jailers were bent on hurting them.

Brito says officials have jailed her brother three years on suspicion of robbery without justice.

The crowd threw water on presidential candidate Javier Bertucci, who stopped by. They shouted that he was exploiting their quest for justice.

Officials downplayed the unrest, saying the inmates were safely in their cells.