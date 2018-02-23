ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the indictment of Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says Gardner is "not playing political games" when it comes to the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Spokeswoman Susan Ryan on Friday issued a statement in response Greitens' claim that his indictment on one felony count of invasion of privacy was politically motivated. Greitens is a Republican and Gardner a Democrat.

Ryan says the "personal attacks" by Greitens are disappointing, but won't detract Gardner "from her duty to serve justice and the citizens of this community."

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission. He has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

2:15 p.m.

Missouri's attorney general says he's confident a state House investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens will be "thorough and swift."

Attorney General Josh Hawley went on Twitter Friday to weigh in on the indictment of Greitens. Both men are Republicans.

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. He's accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission.

Greitens says he committed no crime and blamed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for the indictment, calling her a "reckless liberal prosecutor."

Leaders of the Missouri House plan their own investigation.

Hawley's tweet calls an indictment "a serious matter."

1 p.m.

The attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor wanted to meet with the prosecutor prior to his indictment but she refused.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday that the Republican had been indicted on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during their affair in March 2015.

Greitens admitted having an affair but says he committed no crime.

Greitens' attorney, Edward L. Dowd Jr., says Greitens was willing to meet with Gardner but she declined the offer.

Susan Ryan is the prosecutor's spokeswoman. She says Greitens' legal team requested a "secret" meeting involving only attorneys to share what they called the "human" side of Greitens' story. Ryan says no new information or facts were being offered, so Gardner deemed the meeting unnecessary.

11:50 a.m.

The Missouri Republican Party says the indictment against Gov. Eric Greitens amounts to a "political hit job" by a Democratic prosecutor.

The party's executive director, Sam Cooper, says the invasion of privacy law Greitens is accused of violating has never been prosecuted in this way in the past. He says: "Missourians should see this for what it is, a political hit job."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the grand jury indictment Thursday. It alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during their affair in March 2015, before he was governor. Greitens admitted having an affair but denies committing a crime.

Cooper notes that Gardner received more than $200,000 from groups tied to George Soros, a prolific Democratic donor. The donations occurred in her 2016 campaign.

He says the party looks forward to an investigation being done by a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.

10:20 a.m.

The second-highest ranking member of the Missouri Senate is questioning whether Gov. Eric Greitens can effectively keep leading the state following his indictment on a felony charge.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe said in a statement Friday that Greitens' actions have damaged the reputation of the office of governor. Greitens and Kehoe are both Republicans.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. It accuses him of taking a compromising photo of a woman without her consent while they had an affair in March 2015, before he was elected governor.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser, but he denies committing a crime.

9:30 a.m.

The Republican Governors Association says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is stepping down from the group's executive committee following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

The association's executive director, Paul Bennecke, said in a statement Friday that Greitens informed the group that he plans to spend the weekend in Missouri after he was indicted on a charge of felony invasion of privacy. That means he won't attend the group's meetings, which were being held during the National Governor's Association meeting.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Bennecke's statement said the Republican Governors Association looks "forward to a quick resolution of this issue."

8:40 a.m.

The number of lawmakers demanding that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resign is growing following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, said on Twitter that he was "disgusted to learn" a grand jury found sufficient evidence to indict the Republican governor on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Rowden says Greitens should step down for the "sake of our state."

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, said in a Facebook post that doesn't believe Greitens can "effectively perform the duties of his office."

7:40 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has canceled plans to attend an annual meeting of the nation's governors following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

A spokeswoman for the National Governors Association tells The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Greitens has informed the organization he won't be attending the group's weekend meeting in Washington.

An indictment released Thursday charges the Republican governor with felony invasion of privacy. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of a woman without her knowledge or consent during an affair in March 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair. He says he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime."

He was released on a personal recognizance bond Thursday that permits him to travel freely throughout the U.S.

11:05 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens remains defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicted him for felony invasion of privacy.

The indictment alleges the Republican took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an extramarital affair in March 2015, before he was elected.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. The indictment follows an investigation that was launched in January, after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser.

Greitens released a statement saying he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime." He accused the Democratic prosecutor of playing politics.

Gardner's spokeswoman says the facts will be argued in court, not in the media.