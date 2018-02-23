LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Midwest flooding (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Officials in Lansing, Michigan, are cautioning people to stay off flooded roads and not expect to immediately return to evacuated homes even though floodwaters there are expected to begin receding.

The warning comes as Michigan, Indiana and other states deal with continued flooding.

Lansing's Emergency Management Chief Mike Tobin tells WLNS-TV that dangerous conditions remain despite the Grand River cresting in the area. The Red Cedar River also is causing flooding.

Flooding is expected to intensify Friday along the Grand River in western Michigan, where officials in Kent County say more than 100 residents have evacuated their homes this week.

Officials say Friday the Kent County sheriff's marine division assisted Plainfield Township authorities in rescuing a resident. They're warning residents not to wait too long to get out of their homes if needed.

___

10 a.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb plans to tour flood-damaged parts of northern Indiana as officials monitor rising floodwaters in Michigan.

Holcomb's office says he and other officials on Friday will visit South Bend, where they'll get a firsthand look at damage at Indiana University-South Bend and in residential areas, and see flooded areas in Goshen.

In Michigan, flooding is taking place along the Grand River. Near Grand Rapids, the Michigan Brewers Guild postponed its Winter Beer Festival until early next month due to anticipated flooding. In southeastern Michigan, the River Raisin crested Thursday in Monroe and is expected to crest early Saturday in Dundee.

Officials are monitoring Michigan rivers to see if more evacuations are needed. Illinois, southern Wisconsin and other parts of the U.S. have seen flooding this week.

___

6:10 a.m.

Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

Waters receded in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana, but flooding continued. And the National Weather Service says a number of Michigan rivers could see record levels in the coming days.

Flooding prompted evacuations and local states of emergency.

The Grand River crested in Lansing, Michigan, but rose Friday to the west in Grand Rapids and other communities. The Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan was expected to crest Friday night. Ice jams along the Rifle River in northern Michigan exacerbated flooding.

The area covered by flood warnings in northern Indiana, Michigan's Lower Peninsula, Illinois and southern Wisconsin decreased from earlier in the week.