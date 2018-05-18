DIXON, Ill. — The Latest on a court appearance for teen accused of firing shots at Illinois school (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A judge has refused to lower bail for a teen charged with firing shots at an Illinois high school as seniors met for graduation rehearsal.

Matthew A. Milby Jr. appeared in court Friday via video from the Lee County Jail, where he's being held on $2 million bail.

Police say the 19-year-old fired several shots inside Dixon High School on Wednesday before he was shot by a school resource officer in an exchange of gunfire.

Milby's attorney asked Lee County Court Judge Ronald M. Jacobson to lower bail to $500,000, saying his criminal record is "nonexistent." State's Attorney Matthew Klahn said Milby is accused of "the most serious crimes you can commit."

Milby is a senior at the school about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Chicago but has not been attending classes. His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

7:30 a.m.

A teenager who authorities say fired shots at a northern Illinois high school before he was shot by a school resource officer is scheduled to make a court appearance.

Matthew Milby is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lee County Circuit Court.

Police say the 19-year-old showed up at Dixon High School on Wednesday as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal. Police say he fired several shots inside the building.

Milby was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer. He was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail. He's being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Illinois State Police say the teen used a weapon purchased by his mother in 2012. She says her son was recently beaten up and robbed by other students.