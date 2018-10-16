BOISE, Idaho — The Latest on a graphic photo of an Idaho wildlife official posing with a baboon family he killed in Africa (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Idaho's governor says he's worried that the state's reputation as a hunting and fishing paradise could suffer because of a photo showing a former state wildlife official posing with the baboon family he killed on a vacation to Africa.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says Tuesday the photo and others of dead animals that Blake Fischer sent in emails are not representative of Idaho's hunting culture.

Fischer resigned on Monday after Otter asked him to do so. Fischer was one of seven members of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, which manages wild animals in the state.

Fischer and his wife shot at least 14 animals in Namibia according to the photos and descriptions in an email he sent to more than 100 recipients.

One photo showed Fisher smiling with four dead baboons propped in front of him, blood visible on the abdomen of the smallest baboon.

He used a bow and arrows to kill them.

___

7:50 a.m.

