CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Latest on charges against the husband of a missing St. Louis County woman (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The husband of a missing Missouri woman is now charged in her death.

Prosecutors on Friday charged 28-year-old Beau Rothwell with second-degree murder. He also is charged with evidence tampering. Rothwell is jailed without bond. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The body of Jennifer Rothwell of St. Louis County has not been found but police have classified her death as a homicide. Authorities believe the 28-year-old woman was killed Monday.

Police say Beau Rothwell was spotted on video buying cleaning products. They say a search of the couple's home on Wednesday found blood and bleach in the carpeting.