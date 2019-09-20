MIAMI — The Latest on Tropical Weather, including Hurricane Lorena along Mexico's Pacific Coast (all times local):

6 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami has upgraded Lorena to a hurricane as it bears down on Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Forecasters say Hurricane Lorena now has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is still about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away as it moves toward Cabo San Lucas at 9 mph (15 kph).

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to cause damaging winds, flash flooding and life threatening surf along the peninsula.