BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — The Latest news on President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Hundreds of people are slowly making their way into an Ohio high school ahead of a rally headlined by President Donald Trump.

Trump is appearing at Olentangy Orange High School north of Columbus in support of GOP congressional candidate Troy Balderson before a special election Tuesday.

Truck driver and Trump supporter Rob LaPat is attending his first Trump rally. The 46-year-old LaPat says he likes the fact the economy is doing well and unemployment is down.

A few dozen protesters are lined along a walkway outside the school holding signs that say "Impeach 45" and "Real News Fake President."

Trump critic Susan Lindquist says she's trying to change one person's mind at a time about the president, who she says is destroying the country.