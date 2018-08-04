BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — The Latest news on President Donald Trump (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Hundreds of people are slowly making their way into an Ohio high school ahead of a rally headlined by President Donald Trump.
Trump is appearing at Olentangy Orange High School north of Columbus in support of GOP congressional candidate Troy Balderson before a special election Tuesday.
Truck driver and Trump supporter Rob LaPat is attending his first Trump rally. The 46-year-old LaPat says he likes the fact the economy is doing well and unemployment is down.
A few dozen protesters are lined along a walkway outside the school holding signs that say "Impeach 45" and "Real News Fake President."
Trump critic Susan Lindquist says she's trying to change one person's mind at a time about the president, who she says is destroying the country.
