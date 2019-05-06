WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress and the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for not providing special counsel Robert Mueller's full report.

Nadler had given Barr until 9 a.m. Monday to comply with his demand. Now Nadler is proposing to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department declined to provide the committee with an unredacted version of Mueller's Russia report.

Democrats say they need to see the full report, including underlying materials like interview transcripts, to conduct a complete review of Mueller's findings.

Nadler's move escalates tensions between the Democrat-led House and President Donald Trump's administration over Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.