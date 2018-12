WASHINGTON — The Latest on Google CEO before Congress (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Republican lawmakers are grilling Google CEO Sundar Pichai on what they perceive as a bias against conservative viewpoints on the search giant's services.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he's concerned Google's business practices may have been influenced by employees' political bias against conservatives.

The question has dogged tech companies for years, but there has been no credible evidence that political leanings factor into Google's search algorithm.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee's top Democrat, called the notion of bias a "delusion" and a "right-wing conspiracy theory."

Nadler says Tuesday's hearing is the House Judiciary Committee's fourth one to address political bias. He says lawmakers should instead examine issues such as the spread of misinformation and Russia's efforts to influence U.S. elections online.

10:25 a.m.

A House committee has kicked off its grilling of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asking if tech companies are "serving as instruments of freedom or instruments of control" in the U.S. and beyond.

McCarthy, a California Republican, says Google had to testify because of the "widening gap of distrust" between tech companies and the American people.

Pichai is facing the Republican-majority House Judiciary Committee before Democrats take control of the House in January. Lawmakers are asking him about alleged bias in the company's search results, as well as its reported plans to launch a censored search engine in China.