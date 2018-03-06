WASHINGTON — The Latest on legislative efforts to roll back the Dodd-Frank banking law:

8:40 a.m.

The House Financial Services Committee chairman says the House banking bill Congress is working on this week is a "recalibration" of the banking regulations known as Dodd-Frank that will help community banks and credit unions increase capitalization.

The legislation would increase the threshold at which banks are considered too big to fail. Such banks are subject to stricter regulations and lawmakers want to provide them relief in hopes that it will boost lending and the economy.

Texas Republican Rep. Jeb Hensarling tells CNN Tuesday the bill also helps smaller banks. He says it's "a very modest recalibration that's going to help community banks and credit unions."

Hensarling says: "A community bank that's 0.002 percent the size of J.P. Morgan shouldn't be laboring under a similar set of regulatory burdens."