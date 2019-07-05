PETERSBURG, Va. — The Latest on the stabbing of several people at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Hospital officials say they treated at least three victims of a stabbing at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia.

Southside Regional Medical Center officials said in a news release Thursday that the facility in Petersburg had received three victims from the attack inside the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg. They are: one male who was in critical condition and was transferred to a different hospital; a female who was listed in fair condition; and a female who was listed in good condition.

News outlets quote police as saying a male suspect has been taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Petersburg police Lt. Dustin Sloan as saying the victims of the stabbings were wounded by a "cutting instrument."