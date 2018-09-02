ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Latest on Sen. John McCain's final service and burial (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Sen. John McCain's widow and other family members joined friends and admirers following a horse-drawn caisson carrying the casket of the longtime senator to the U.S. Naval Academy cemetery.

The procession left the Naval Academy's chapel Sunday afternoon following a memorial service for McCain. Overhead, a flyover of military aircraft paid tribute to the navy pilot who was shot down in Vietnam and held five years as a prisoner of war.

The service and burial in Annapolis, Maryland, mark the final farewell for McCain. Tributes to McCain began last Wednesday in Arizona and included a funeral on Saturday at Washington's National Cathedral.