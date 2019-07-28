HONG KONG — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A large crowd has gathered in a park in downtown Hong Kong for the latest anti-government protest in what has become a summer of discontent.

Organizers called Sunday's rally to protest the police use of tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a demonstration one week ago.

A banner read "Seek responsibility for those who opened fire."

People sat on the ground and fanned themselves in the heat as they listened to speakers and chanted slogans. Many wore black shirts.

Police have denied permission for a march to the Sheung Wan district where the tear gas was used, but some protesters are expected to march anyway.

Their demands include the resignation of Hong Kong's leader and an investigation into police use of force against protesters.